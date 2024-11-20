The Highlights of the International Gravure Days 2024 in Photos and Video

Porto was the Center of the Global Gravure Industry this year

From October 23 to 25, 2024, the picturesque city of Porto hosted the International Gravure Days organized by the European Rotogravure Association (ERA), one of the most important events in the global gravure industry. With over 100 participants from more than a dozen countries, including China, Colombia, South Africa, and India, the conference was a testament to the strength and diversity of the international gravure community.

International Gragrure Days 2024

An Inspiring Conference in the Heart of Porto

The event kicked off on October 23 at the elegant Crowne Plaza Hotel with the traditional ERA management meeting. The day concluded with a relaxed evening gathering on the hotel terrace, accompanied by mild weather and a welcoming atmosphere.

On October 24, the conference reached its peak with a day filled with insightful presentations and lively discussions. Experts from all sectors of the gravure industry shared their knowledge on current topics and innovations. Particular emphasis was placed on the strong international collaboration that ensures gravure printing remains an indispensable technology for the future.

Conference Highlights

A standout moment of the event was the gala dinner, where new ERA members were warmly welcomed. As a gesture of appreciation, the ERA presented small gifts to this year’s gold sponsors and Tecnogravura, the host of the factory tour.

On October 25, attendees had the opportunity to visit Tecnogravura, the renowned Portuguese manufacturer of gravure cylinders. The factory tour provided an in-depth look at modern cylinder production processes. Tecnogravura impressed with its warm hospitality and a well-organized program, making it a fitting conclusion to the event.

Thanks to Supporters and Participants

The success of the International Gravure Days would not have been possible without the support of the sponsors, including Tecnogravura as the host of the factory tour. A special thanks goes to all the participants whose contributions, ideas, and engagement made the event an unforgettable experience.

See You in Istanbul!

As the ERA bids a fond farewell to Porto, the focus now turns to the future. The International Gravure Days 2025 will take place in the historic Turkish metropolis of Istanbul. The ERA looks forward to gathering with everyone again to celebrate the next exciting developments in gravure technology.

About Tecnogravura

Tecnogravura is a leading company in the rotogravure industry based in Vila Nova de Gaia, Porto, with a range of complementary services. With more than 62 years of experience supplying the European and North African market, other than Portugal, Tecnogravura is also present in France and Hungary. The company supports its clients from the technical realization of their approved packaging design and helps to ensure best quality and delivery time.