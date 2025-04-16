Efficient parts cleaning: challenges and solutions

FlexoWash

The flexographic and gravure printing industries face numerous challenges that impact both operations and productivity. While significant investments are being made in the digitization and automation of machines and workflows, the optimization of the cleaning process—on the periphery of the pressroom—is often neglected, with potentially serious consequences.

Labor shortage and employee retention

A key issue in the flexo and gravure printing sectors is the ongoing shortage of qualified personnel. Finding suitable employees and retaining them over the long term is one of the biggest daily challenges. Particularly affected are tasks such as cleaning press components—such as anilox rollers, gravure cylinders, doctor blade systems, hoses, trays, containers, and splash guards. These tasks are often physically demanding, pose health risks, and are typically undervalued within the industry.

As a result, employee motivation declines while turnover increases—adding further pressure on companies. “Management doesn’t pay enough attention to this area, so it’s often neglected,” criticizes Svend Brix, Marketing Director at FlexoWash. “The ‘conflict between mission and vision’ is becoming more apparent, as cleaning is still not recognized as an essential added value in the production process.”

The value of cleaning in the printing process

Another problem is the perception of cleaning as an “unnecessary effort”—even though it plays a crucial role in the efficiency, longevity, and reliability of printing presses and their components. At the same time, print runs are getting shorter, increasing the number of cleaning cycles.

“Yet cleaning is hardly seen as a value-added process,” emphasizes Brix. This is evident, for example, in the traditional manual or semi-automatic cleaning of gravure cylinders—a method that is not only time-consuming but also error-prone. Inadequate cleaning results can lead to unnecessary downtime and production bottlenecks.

“The short payback time of investments in cleaning equipment is not appreciated,” Brix notes. Modern, automatic cleaning systems for gravure cylinders, press components, or anilox rollers can provide substantial relief. These systems not only reduce downtime but also increase printing capacity and lower operating costs over time.

Efficient logistics for smooth operations

In addition to choosing the right cleaning solution, well-planned operational logistics are crucial for smooth printing operations. A well-organized cleaning process ensures that printing presses run without unnecessary interruptions. Automated cleaning systems reduce downtime, increase print capacity, and ease the physical strain on workers by replacing labor-intensive manual cleaning tasks. Moreover, modern cleaning technologies reduce long-term operating costs by minimizing cleaning agent consumption and improving overall process efficiency.

Especially during periods of high machine utilization, cleaning capacity must be scaled to handle peak times without issue. Optimized logistics for press components ensure that all parts are quickly and efficiently cleaned and available again for press setup. This keeps the production flow uninterrupted at all times.

The Importance of automated cleaning systems – a casesStudy

A concrete example of the benefits of automated cleaning systems can be seen in the cleaning of gravure cylinders. In many print shops, this cleaning is still done manually—a labor-intensive process that leads to long downtimes. “Initial reaction: Manual cleaning of cylinders? No, we don’t have problems with that…” is a common refrain.

Svend Brix responds: “Switching to an automated cleaning system, like those offered by FlexoWash, offers clear advantages:

12 minutes of machine downtime saved per print job, resulting in direct efficiency gains,

Payback in about one year – the investment pays off quickly,

8% increase in print capacity – less downtime means more productivity.”

A holistic approach to the cleaning process—from removing contaminated parts from the press to reintegrating cleaned components—optimizes the entire production chain. This ensures that:

Cleaning bottlenecks are eliminated,

Cleaning is done correctly the first time,

Unnecessary press downtime is avoided.

Thus, automation of the cleaning process is not an unnecessary add-on, but a strategic cost-reduction measure for flexo and gravure printing operations.

Which cleaning method is the right choice?

The optimal cleaning method for flexographic or gravure printers depends on the ink system used and specific operational requirements. Whether solvents, aqueous-alkaline cleaning agents, or environmentally friendly alternatives—each method has its own strengths and weaknesses. So which is the right one? FlexoWash recommends three different approaches for cleaning ink-carrying parts of printing units:

Cleaning with solvents: effective but challenging

Cleaning with organic solvents is a proven method for removing solvent-based inks, coatings, and adhesives. It is highly effective but requires stringent safety precautions due to the flammable and harmful nature of solvents. Companies must ensure adequate ventilation and provide proper protective measures for their staff. In many cases, a special ATEX-compliant room is required for the safe storage and handling of these substances. Despite these challenges, solvent cleaning remains a viable option for operations already equipped to handle solvents.

Cleaning with alkaline liquids: powerful and versatile

An alternative is cleaning with aqueous-alkaline fluids. These cleaners emit minimal VOCs, eliminating the need for complex safety measures related to explosion protection. Thanks to their broad chemical and physical effectiveness, they can remove both water- and solvent-based inks and coatings, as well as two-component coatings, adhesives, and metallic inks with gold or aluminum pigments, which are particularly difficult to clean.

Compared to organic solvents, aqueous-alkaline systems offer greater cleaning power. This not only shortens wash cycles but also reduces mechanical stress on the parts being cleaned. These agents also have a higher capacity to absorb dissolved and undissolved contaminants, leading to reduced consumption.

However, direct skin contact should be avoided. Operators must wear gloves, a face shield helmet, and an apron for protection. Additionally, alkaline cleaners are not compatible with all materials, particularly lightweight metals or carbon fiber components.

Alternative cleaning solutions: environmentally friendly and safe

A particularly eco-friendly option lies in alternative cleaning solutions that enhance workplace safety and reduce environmental impact. These non-corrosive liquids evaporate slowly, making for a safer working environment. Since they contain no flammable components, they eliminate the risks of fire or other safety hazards associated with solvents. However, they tend to be less effective against stubborn ink and coating residues or adhesives. Still, for companies prioritizing sustainability and worker safety, this method can be an attractive option.

Conclusion: holistic optimization is essential

The challenges of cleaning and maintaining printing equipment can no longer be ignored. A deeper appreciation of the importance of cleaning within the printing process—along with investments in modern cleaning systems and optimized logistics—is essential to minimize downtime and increase efficiency. “Print shops must understand that cleaning adds value to the printing process and plays a central role in optimizing the entire production workflow,” concludes Svend Brix. The future of the printing industry lies in a holistic view and optimization of all processes—and cleaning must no longer be overlooked.