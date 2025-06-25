Janoschka Seeking Strategic Investor

Gravure Cylinder Production

The gravure cylinder manufacturer Janoschka, headquartered in Kippenheim (Germany), is seeking a new strategic investor. The reason behind this is the upcoming exit of Süd Beteiligungen GmbH (Süd BG), a subsidiary of Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, which became a minority shareholder in 2017 through a €20 million capital increase. Süd BG typically holds investments for five to seven years — in Janoschka’s case, it has now been almost eight.

With the injected capital, the company significantly advanced its international expansion. “Since then, we’ve invested in Poland and Mexico, built a second plant in Turkey, and have been active in the Philippines for two years,” explains Alexander Janoschka, shareholder and former CEO. A second site is currently under construction in India. “Asia, especially Southeast Asia, is clearly a growth market for us. Our international footprint helps us offset the weakness of the European market. Compared to industry peers, we are in a very strong position.”

In 2024, the Janoschka Group generated revenue of around €95 million. In the first quarter of 2025, revenue was already 13 percent higher than the previous year. After a challenging 2023, the company is once again optimistic: “We are very pleased with how the year has gone so far,” says Janoschka.

The company produces gravure printing cylinders used primarily for printing flexible food packaging – from chocolate wrappers to snack packs. The industry is under pressure: consumer restraint and rising costs are leading to market consolidation. Several competitors have exited the market or are undergoing restructuring. Janoschka, on the other hand, reports that it has gained market share.

The group employs around 1,600 people across 20 locations worldwide, including 325 in Germany. The Kippenheim site remains firmly anchored: in 2025 alone, approximately €500,000 has already been invested there in digitalization and automation. Alexander Janoschka, who handed over the CEO position last year to former CFO Drazen Babic, reaffirms the company’s commitment to the location.

The search for investors has begun. According to the company, talks are already underway with potential partners, though no details have been disclosed.