AKG Ahler Gravuren Joins the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) is pleased to welcome AKG Ahler Gravuren GmbH as its newest member.

Since becoming part of Matthews International Corporation in 2023, AKG Ahler has continued its success story as a leading provider of high-precision engraving services for the rotogravure industry.

Based in Vreden, Germany, AKG Ahler Gravuren specializes in the engraving of rotogravure cylinders using both electromechanical and laser-based technologies. Technical precision and continuous modernization ensure maximum flexibility for customers in the packaging, publication, and decorative printing sectors.

The integration into Matthews International Corporation, along with close collaboration with the Saueressig Group, enhances the company’s capabilities and enables comprehensive solutions – from data preparation and cylinder production to the final printing process.

