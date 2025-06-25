Peter Steinbeck Inducted into the Plastics Hall of Fame 2025

Honoring a Lifetime Achievement: A Pioneer of Sustainable Packaging Technologies Recognized

Peter Steinbeck, former CEO and long-time executive board member of Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H), has been inducted into the prestigious Plastics Hall of Fame. This international institution honors individuals who have shaped the plastics industry through groundbreaking innovations, entrepreneurial foresight, and exceptional dedication. The official induction ceremony will take place on October 7 during the K 2025 trade fair in Düsseldorf.

This award recognizes an extraordinary lifetime achievement. Under Peter Steinbeck’s leadership, Windmöller & Hölscher evolved into one of the world’s leading suppliers of machinery and systems for the production of flexible packaging. For over three decades, Steinbeck helped shape the strategy and direction of the 155-year-old family-owned company as CEO, CSO, and board member—setting standards in technology, sustainability, and corporate culture.

A Career with Global Impact

Since joining W&H in 1992 and being appointed to the executive board in 1998, Steinbeck led the successful transformation of the mid-sized mechanical engineering company into a global high-tech enterprise. Under his leadership, the company’s revenue quadrupled from €300 million to €1.2 billion (as of 2023), and the number of employees grew by 64%. More than 1,800 patents bear witness to the company’s technological leadership, driven by consistent investment in research and development—around 8% of annual revenue.

“Greenovation”: Sustainability as a Strategic Goal

Early on, Steinbeck recognized the need to align economic progress with ecological responsibility. In 2009, he launched the “Greenovation” sustainability strategy, initially focused on reducing energy and resource consumption. By 2022, it had evolved into a comprehensive, ESG-compliant corporate policy. Even in challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Steinbeck demonstrated strong leadership: with early measures to secure supply chains and the deployment of global service teams, he ensured business continuity worldwide.

Innovation Through Infrastructure and Partnership

Under his leadership, W&H expanded its international footprint—most notably through a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic. Through the AVENTUS joint venture with Haver & Boecker, Steinbeck also reinforced the company’s leadership in the form-fill-seal segment. The 10,000-square-meter W&H Technology Center—the largest of its kind in the field of flexible packaging—was opened during his tenure and serves as a global hub for innovation, application testing, and customer solutions.

Culture as a Foundation for Success

Beyond technology and strategy, Steinbeck placed great emphasis on a values-based corporate culture. Today, W&H is known for a family-oriented work environment and long-term employee loyalty: the average length of service at the company’s Lengerich headquarters is 18 years, often across multiple generations. Steinbeck regards this culture of loyalty and responsibility as a cornerstone of long-term business success.

Internationally Connected and Committed

Peter Steinbeck, a mechanical engineering graduate with an MBA from INSEAD, previously worked at companies including Hewlett-Packard and Jagenberg before joining W&H. Beyond his work at the company, he served for over two decades on the advisory board of the K trade fair and held leadership roles in major industry associations such as VDMA and the Flexible Packaging Association. His voice carried weight globally when it came to progress, responsibility, and the future of the plastics and packaging industries.

Recognizing a Visionary Leader

With his induction into the Plastics Hall of Fame, Peter Steinbeck joins a distinguished group of individuals who have shaped the plastics industry worldwide. The Hall of Fame is not only an honor but also a platform that promotes innovation, excellence, and inspiration for future generations.

Today, Peter Steinbeck serves on the supervisory board of W&H—continuing to contribute as a visionary and strategic thinker. His life’s work exemplifies entrepreneurial excellence, technological vision, and responsible leadership—with a lasting impact on an entire industry.

About the Plastics Hall of Fame

The Plastics Hall of Fame is the world’s leading institution for recognizing outstanding individuals in the plastics industry. It honors innovators, leaders, and visionaries whose contributions have played a crucial role in advancing the development and sustainability of plastics and polymer technologies. The induction ceremony traditionally takes place during the international K trade fair in Düsseldorf.

About Windmöller & Hölscher

Windmöller & Hölscher is a global leader in machinery and systems for the manufacturing and processing of flexible packaging. Founded in 1872 in Lengerich, Germany, the family-owned company stands for technological excellence, quality, and innovation. With around 3,100 employees and customers in over 130 countries, W&H develops pioneering solutions for a sustainable packaging future.