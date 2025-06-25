First Installation of Q-Trac and ChromeNeo in Italy

Gravure Cylinder

Kaspar Walter is pleased to announce, in cooperation with its Italian representative E.T.S. International S.r.l., a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership with the renowned Italian gravure cylinder manufacturer ICR S.p.A. Incisioni Cilindri Rotocalco: the first installation in Italy of the innovative quality assurance system Q-Trac and the forward-looking Chrome(III) process ChromeNeo.

Q-Trac – Precision Quality Assurance with a System

The Q-Trac system developed by Kaspar Walter sets new standards in the automated quality control of gravure cylinders. Its goal is to increase process reliability, conserve resources, and sustainably improve production quality.

Q-Trac automatically and with high precision measures key parameters of the cylinders, including diameter, surface roughness, and engravability. Thanks to advanced sensor technology and intelligent control, these measurements are completed within minutes – quickly, reliably, and without manual intervention. This minimizes sources of error and enhances repeatability.

A key feature of the system is the fully automated inspection of the copper surface. Using special lighting techniques and intelligent algorithms, Q-Trac detects fine surface defects such as pits, microholes, or other engraving-relevant irregularities. These defects are documented in a graphical defect map (Q-Trac Map), archived, and made available for further analysis. Real-time transmission of data to the integrated Cyon system allows immediate quality decisions to be made.

Early detection and automated evaluation of surface quality prevent defective cylinders from undergoing costly production steps such as engraving or chrome plating. Instead, they are identified at an early stage, reworked, and reintegrated into the production process – efficiently, time-savingly, and economically.

ChromeNeo – The Next Generation of Sustainable Hard Chrome Plating

With the installation of ChromeNeo, ICR takes another decisive step toward sustainable gravure cylinder production. ChromeNeo is based on the more environmentally friendly Chrome(III) process and represents a future-proof alternative to conventional Chrome(VI) processes. It already meets the stricter requirements of the EU REACH chemical regulation and impresses with excellent coating properties and high process stability.

Shaping the Future Through Partnership

The first Italian installation of Q-Trac and ChromeNeo at ICR S.p.A. highlights the shared commitment to technological progress, resource conservation, and future viability in cylinder production. Together, Kaspar Walter, E.T.S. International S.r.l., and ICR are sending a strong message for quality, innovation, and sustainable production in the gravure printing industry.