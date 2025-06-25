Siegwerk Joins topac

Alliance Driving Innovation and Sustainability in Tobacco Packaging

Siegwerk, a global leader in printing inks and coatings for packaging and labels, has proudly announced its membership in topac, an independent, cross-value-chain alliance for the tobacco packaging industry.

The organization brings together key players across the tobacco packaging supply chain to share the latest market and technology insights, support printers, converters, and brand owners, and facilitate knowledge exchange on best practices and emerging trends.

topac serves as a platform for dialogue on innovation, sustainable solutions, and technical excellence within the tobacco packaging sector, fostering collaboration across the entire value chain.

“It is an honor for Siegwerk’s global tobacco community to be part of this forward-looking alliance alongside strong partners such as Janoschka, Daetwyler SwissTec, Koehler Paper, Pujadas, Bobst, Marbach, and Focke,” said Dr. Daniel Drochner, Global Head of Technology BU Tobacco at Siegwerk. “Only through partnership can we advance progress in tobacco packaging and shape a sustainable future for the entire industry.”

The first major milestone for topac was its summit held on May 14-15, 2025 in Surabaya, which gathered leading representatives from all sectors of tobacco packaging production. The summit provided a forum to discuss the latest technological advances, challenges, and best practices in a rapidly evolving market environment.

Participants highlighted the crucial role of collaboration and knowledge sharing, especially in light of increasing regulatory demands and growing expectations for sustainable packaging solutions.

For more information about the initiative, visit www.topac-summit.com or contact contact@topac-summit.com.