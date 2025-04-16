GlobalVision & Hybrid Software Introduce Strategic Partnership for Record-Breaking Workflow Speed

Software

GlobalVision, automated proofreading and quality control software company, and Hybrid Software, developer of innovative software for labels and packaging printing, are partnering to simplify and speed up prepress quality workflows with the announcement of the new turnkey solution inside of Cloudflow.

The availability of GlobalVision’s VerifyAPI in Hybrid Software’s workflow software, Cloudflow, embeds quality checks directly within your prepress workflow, automating tedious tasks like artwork verification, barcode and QR code checks, spell check, and braille inspection—providing print-ready files at any scale.

VerifyAPI delivers Verify’s AI-powered quality inspection tools through easy-to-integrate APIs, making them available wherever you need them inside CLOUDFLOW, from job creation to preflight and imposition.

Seamless API integration built for prepress workflows

VerifyAPI is provided as a workflow solution that integrates directly into CLOUDFLOW, allowing administrators to sculpt inspection logic into existing quality control processes. The result is a frictionless prepress workflow. The configuration of inspection parameters in Cloudflow allows prepress operators to set consistent quality standards across all files, with the guarantee that all teams are using the same inspection criteria.

Reducing quality bottlenecks through automated QC

Review cycles move quicker with annotation-based approvals, allowing teams to fix issues without slowing down production, and the inspection dashboard provides full visibility and traceability. Through automatic flagging of errors, files are press-ready in record time and workflows are streamlined so that operators can focus on higher-level tasks.

Scalable, secure & future-ready

From small teams to enterprise, VerifyAPI users will enjoy the cloud-based infrastructure and modular, scalable design of Cloudflow. Prepress operations are flexible to expand in alignment with business growth or seasonal peak periods and is available as SaaS with Hybrid Software IT management.

About GlobalVision

GlobalVision, founded in 1990, is the market leader in automated quality inspection and proofreading solutions for regulated industries. Trusted by organizations across pharmaceuticals, CPG, agencies, and the print & packaging space, GlobalVision’s technology empowers companies to save time, eliminate errors, and easily deliver flawless content from brand to print.