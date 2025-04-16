Bobst and Partners Showcases the Future of Flexible Packaging

Opne House

Bobst, in close collaboration with industry partners, continues to push the boundaries of flexible packaging by leveraging its global network of Competence Centers. This commitment to innovation was on full display during an exclusive Open House event in April, hosted at the San Giorgio facility in Italy. The event showcased BOBST’s cutting-edge solutions in printing and converting, highlighting transformative advancements designed to add value across the flexible packaging production chain.

A Focus on Innovation in Gravure and Converting Technologies

Held at the dedicated Flexible Packaging Competence Center in San Giorgio Monferrato, the Open House took place over two days, April 8 and 9. Attendees experienced live demonstrations, expert presentations, and networking opportunities with Bobst leadership and key industry stakeholders.

The centerpiece of the event was the live demonstration of the smartGRAVURE solution, featured on the Master RS 6003 press. This advanced system represents a fully digitalized, end-to-end gravure printing process that enables converters to achieve consistently high-quality output with minimal substrate and ink waste. smartGRAVURE incorporates Bobst oneECG (Extended Color Gamut) for automated process color management, and utilizes oneSET, a single-touch automatic setup system, seamlessly integrated via the cloud-based Bobst Connect platform.

Agile and Efficient Lamination with Novalam S 550

The event also highlighted BOBST’s expertise in lamination with live demonstrations of the Novalam S 550 solventless laminator operating in full production mode. This compact, cost-effective machine impressed with its versatility, efficiently processing trending materials such as ultra-thin, stretchable films and metalized substrates. Designed for fast deployment with plug-and-play installation, the NOVALAM S 550 is available in three standard web widths, with custom options, and operates at speeds of up to 450 m/min—making it a valuable asset for converters of any size.

“Bobst smartGRAVURE is a game-changing solution that’s redefining how converters operate, enabling full automation and digital transformation,” said Davide Garavaglia, General Manager and Head of Product Lines for Gravure, Vacuum Coating & Laminating. “When combined with the compact and agile Novalam S 550, this technology duo delivers unmatched performance and profitability in the gravure market.”

Partner Ecosystem Showcased

The comprehensive agenda also included presentations from several key technology and process partners, reflecting Bobst’s collaborative approach to innovation. Among the featured partners were:

AVT (Advanced Vision Technology) – experts in inspection and print process control systems,

Co-ëfficiënt – a Belgian consultancy specializing in packaging,

Sun Chemical – a global leader in printing inks, coatings, and adhesives,

Synaptik – a Spanish specialist in lamination,

UPM Specialty Papers – a leading supplier of substrates and media.

A Future-Ready Approach to Packaging

Reflecting on the event’s success, Garavaglia remarked, “We were proud to host so many valued visitors, partners, and experts at our state-of-the-art Competence Center in San Giorgio Monferrato. The event reaffirmed Bobst’s role as a driving force in flexible packaging, offering customers the freedom and flexibility to build workflows that align perfectly with their operational needs and market demands.”

About Bobst

Bobst is one of the world’s leading suppliers of substrate processing, printing, and converting equipment and services for the label, flexible packaging, folding carton, and corrugated industries. Our vision is to shape the future of packaging through connectivity, digitalization, automation, and sustainability.

Founded in 1890 by Joseph Bobst in Lausanne, Switzerland, BOBST is present in over 50 countries, operates 21 production sites across 12 nations, and employs more than 6,400 people worldwide. In 2024, the company recorded consolidated revenues of CHF 1.891 billion.