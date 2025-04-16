Merger of Atlas Converting North America and Kampf Machinery Corporation

Print finishing

On 1 April 2025, the two US locations Atlas Converting North America Inc. (Charlotte, NC) and Kampf Machinery Corporation (Windsor, CT) will operate under the joint name Kampf Machinery North America Inc.

This step marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the ‘One Face to the Customer’ strategy of Kampf GmbH and Atlas Converting Ltd. The aim is to optimise internal processes, sustainably strengthen market presence and further improve interaction with customers.

Both locations will be retained. All employees were actively involved in the integration process. The pooling of expertise will enable faster response times, more efficient processes and first-class customer service in future.

Customers will benefit from a standardised brand identity that simplifies access to services and ensures consistency. The new joint company name underlines the clear commitment to customer centricity and to strengthening the brand as a reliable, high-quality and innovative technology leader in the long term.

To communicate this merger effectively, a comprehensive multichannel campaign was launched on 1 April 2025 under the motto ‘UNITED, WE SLIT’.