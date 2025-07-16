Flint Group Expands Resin Production Facility in Italy

Growing Demand for NC-Free Inks for Flexible Packaging

Flint Group, a leading supplier of inks and coatings for the global print and packaging industry, has expanded its resin production facility in Caronno, Italy – a site that has been operational for over 30 years and produces more than 20,000 tonnes of resins annually. This strategic investment addresses the growing demand for nitrocellulose-free (NC-free) ink technologies in the flexible packaging sector.

Through this strategic upgrade, the company has significantly increased its capacity to produce key resin intermediates for polyurethane (PU) and acrylic-based inks. This strengthens Flint Group’s vertically integrated supply chain and secures access to essential raw materials.

Anzeige

The expansion supports improved availability of Flint Group’s PU-based flexographic inks, VertixCode, and gravure inks, MatrixCode. These product lines contribute to enhanced recyclability of packaging by offering high chemical stability, ensuring compatibility with recycling processes, and helping converters comply with the upcoming Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

Key outcomes of the expansion include a 30% increase in production capacity, reinforcing Flint Group’s position in the growing PU ink market, as well as improved molecular weight distribution through precise dosing of raw materials and reagents.

This investment comes at a critical time, as global nitrocellulose supply is becoming increasingly constrained. The main reason is the reallocation of NC production toward military-grade applications, which puts pressure on supply chains, causes significant price increases, and results in uncertain availability.

Gonzalo Alas Pumarino, Executive Vice President – Operations and Supply Chain, Europe, stated: “Flint Group is committed to delivering market-leading PU solutions that meet the evolving needs of the packaging industry and support its transition towards more sustainable and recyclable packaging. Scaling up our NC-free resin production was a strategic investment by Flint Group to ensure we can offer a forward-looking alternative that reduces dependence on nitrocellulose and provides long-term stability and sustainability for our customers.”