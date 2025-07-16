Flexo+Tief-Druck
Printing Ink Market

The Top 10 Ink Manufacturers Worldwide

von Ansgar Wessendorf,

The global printing inks industry is undergoing profound change in 2024. Driven by growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions, new packaging standards, and digital applications, manufacturers are being forced to reposition themselves.

Against this backdrop, IMR Market Report has published its latest ranking of the world’s leading ink manufacturers by revenue.

The study is based on consolidated financial data and an analysis of strategic developments in key segments such as digital printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing, and UV-curable systems. The Top 10 list highlights the companies currently shaping the technological and economic direction of the industry:

Top 10 Ink Manufacturers Worldwide (Revenue 2024)

  1. DIC Corporation (incl. Sun Chemical)
  2. Sakata INX
  3. Siegwerk
  4. Flint Group
  5. hubergroup
  6. FUJIFILM
  7. ALTANA AG
  8. T&K Toka
  9. Toyo Ink
  10. SICPA

These ten companies are not only key players in the global competitive landscape but are also setting benchmarks in sustainability, solvent-free ink technologies, and pioneering packaging solutions. Particular attention is being paid to innovations that respond to stricter regulatory requirements and rising environmental awareness.

