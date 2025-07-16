GRA Debuts at the International Gravure Days 2025

A historic moment for the gravure industry: The International Gravure Days 2025 will take place from 20–22 October in Istanbul, Türkiye – for the first time under the new name GRA (Global Gravure Association). After nearly seven decades as ERA, the industry is turning a new page. This rebranding marks not just an organizational transformation, but also a bold step into a globally connected, future-driven gravure landscape.

The event kicks off on Monday, 20 October, with the traditional Management Meeting, followed by an informal Get-Together in the evening – perfect opportunities for strategic exchange in a relaxed setting.

The second day is dedicated to the Conference, featuring top-level experts presenting the latest developments and future perspectives in gravure. The day will conclude with an exclusive Gala Dinner and the International GRA Award Ceremony, accompanied by Turkish culinary highlights and panoramic views of the Sea of Marmara.

On Wednesday, 22 October, participants will visit the prestigious Eurasia Packaging Fair – one of the most important packaging trade shows in the region and a must-attend for anyone interested in market trends and technical innovation in gravure and packaging printing.

Conference Highlights Include:

“Synergies in Print: Gravure & Digital Fueling the Next Packaging Revolution”

“Synergies in Print: Gravure & Digital Fueling the Next Packaging Revolution” Prof. Lutz Engisch (HTWK Leipzig, Germany)

“Uncovering the Green Leaders: First Results from the Printing Sustainability Showdown” Steffen Orth (Print Consultant, Switzerland)

“Simplifying Complexity: Standardizing Gravure for Flexible Packaging – A GRA Project” Dr. Lennart Stitz (BASF, Germany)

“Smart Surfaces, Smarter Solutions: How BASF Coatings Uses AI” Cornelia Tietz (EuPIA, Belgium)

“When Inks Meet the Rulebook: Gravure Printing’s Regulatory Challenge” Li Zhang (Taicang Lisheng Plate Making, China) & Mandy Wang (Weinan Zhengqi Printing, China)

“Gravure 2030: China’s Bold Leap into the Future of Printing” Alison Crawford (Midwest Print Solutions, USA)

(More speakers to be announced shortly)

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this landmark industry event –

Click here to register now!