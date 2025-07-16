New Water-Based Inks and Coatings for Direct Food Contact

hubergroup

Packaging today serves not only a protective function but also acts as a medium for design and visual communication. With its modular Hydro-X Contact system, hubergroup Print Solutions introduces a new generation of water-based printing inks and overprint varnishes that, according to the manufacturer, are suitable for direct food contact. The system is designed to enable printing even on the inside of recyclable mono-material packaging.

The inks and coatings can be used in various applications—such as premium chocolate packaging, children’s products, or takeaway boxes. According to hubergroup, they offer high design flexibility and print quality across different surfaces. At the same time, they support the recyclability of the packaging and aim to contribute to more sustainable solutions.

Anzeige

Hydro-X Contact is an extension of the company’s existing Hydro-X system. It is specifically optimized for flexographic printing on central impression and stack presses and, according to the manufacturer, integrates easily into existing production workflows. Emphasis is placed on efficiency, process reliability, and consistent results.

Development in the Context of Sustainable Packaging

Hydro-X Contact is intended to support the shift from film-based to paper-based packaging. By eliminating the need for additional plastic barriers in certain applications, packaging structures can be simplified. This also creates more printable surface area for brand or design elements.

In addition to the Hydro-X system, hubergroup offers other technologies, including functional barriers against grease, water, vapor, and oxygen, as well as heat-sealable overprint varnishes. The goal is to enable packaging concepts that are both functional and recyclable. According to the company, the use of water-based inks and coatings like Hydro-X can help reduce VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions and improve recyclability, thus supporting the transition to a circular economy.

“Hydro-X Contact meets food safety requirements while offering practical advantages for print processing,” says André Garber, Head of Business Development Water Based Systems & UV Coatings at hubergroup. “The inks are easy to handle, deliver consistent results, and offer strong color appearance. The system also complies with emerging EU packaging regulations.”

Design Options for Packaging Printing

“Hydro-X Contact opens new possibilities for packaging design,” says Alessandro Sabbatini, Product Manager Hydro-X at hubergroup. “These include custom interior printing or bold graphic accents.” Such options are intended to help differentiate products at the point of sale and enhance the unboxing experience.

With Hydro-X Contact, hubergroup aims to strengthen its position in the field of sustainable packaging technologies. According to the company, the system combines regulatory compliance, creative flexibility, and reliable performance.

About hubergroup

hubergroup is an internationally active company headquartered in Germany with a history spanning over 260 years. It operates in the fields of specialty chemicals and printing solutions. The Print Solutions division develops and produces printing inks, coatings, and auxiliaries for packaging, commercial, and newspaper printing. The Chemicals division manufactures resins, pigments, and additives at its own facilities in India. The company employs over 3,000 people in nearly 30 countries and reported annual sales of approximately € 743 million in 2024.