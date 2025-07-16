smartGravure: Bobst uses K 2025 for customer-focused series of events

Rotogravure

In line with its strategy to strengthen customer proximity and deliver targeted, practical solutions, Bobst is hosting an exclusive series of conferences and open houses in October 2025. Tailored to the specific interests and schedules of participants, these events will run alongside the K 2025 trade fair in Düsseldorf, from October 7 to 15.

A key highlight: From October 8 to 15, interested parties can register in advance for individual machine demonstrations at Bobst’s San Giorgio facility in Italy. The focus will be on the groundbreaking smartGravure technology, developed for the Master RS 6003 gravure printing platform. Alternatively, visitors to K 2025 can arrange meetings with Bobst experts at the booths of selected strategic partners at the show.

Anzeige

smartGravure: Pioneering a Digitized Gravure Workflow

smartGravure marks a leap forward in gravure printing technology. It enables push-button print setup and, combined with fully automated color and process management, creates a seamless digital workflow with a high degree of automation.

A key component is the use of water-based inks – among the most sustainable and effective technologies for producing flexible packaging. In combination with oneECG, Bobst’s fixed color palette printing solution, users benefit from consistent and repeatable results, regardless of operator experience. The system also delivers outstanding color quality and exceptional flexibility in terms of substrate compatibility, while significantly boosting performance compared to conventional CMYK printing with spot colors. Existing Bobst gravure presses can be retrofitted with smartGravure.

Tailored Solutions for a Dynamic Market

“Our versatile program during K 2025 is specifically designed to meet our customers’ individual requirements,” says Christian Zeller, Head of Marketing, BU Printing & Converting at Bobst. “In an increasingly competitive environment, we offer not only cutting-edge technologies but also the practical expertise to help our customers overcome challenges and build a competitive edge – now and in the future.”

New Services: Application Management and Data Kit for Bobst Connect

As part of the event series, Bobst will also unveil new services aimed at enhancing efficiency across the packaging value chain.

The expanded Application Management for polyethylene (PE) and paper addresses growing demands for sustainable packaging. It supports customers in implementing consistent, reliable production processes for recyclable PE- or paper-based materials with high or ultra-high barrier properties – while significantly reducing production times.

Another major innovation is the Data Kit for Bobst Connect, the company’s cloud-based digital platform for optimizing packaging production. The new kit enables the integration of all types and generations of printing and converting machines. By adding sensors and/or establishing direct communication with machine PLCs, the Data Kit allows for contactless monitoring and analysis of machine performance in Bobst Connect – and beyond.

Register for Individual Machine Demonstrations at Bobst San Giorgio

Interested parties can register via the following link: Click here!