GRA Talks Factory at Koehler Paper in Kehl

Expert Dialogue on Sustainable Packaging Solutions

On July 3 and 4, 2025, the latest edition of the GRA Talks Factory took place in Kehl, Germany, organized by the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA). The event was hosted by Koehler Paper, a company of the Koehler Group, which welcomed professionals from the global gravure printing and packaging industry for in-depth discussions on current developments and key challenges.

The two-day event kicked off with an informal evening at the beer garden of the restaurant and hotel Hafen 17. In a relaxed atmosphere, participants took the opportunity to network and engage in initial technical exchanges.

The second day began with an in-depth tour of Koehler Paper’s modern production facility. Attendees gained detailed insights into the technological processes and workflows involved in manufacturing high-quality specialty papers for flexible packaging applications – including customized barrier properties.

A key highlight of the event was the roundtable discussion on “Switching from Film to Paper”, where experts from across the packaging value chain discussed the technical, economic, and regulatory aspects of transitioning from plastic films to paper. The constructive and practice-oriented debate emphasized the growing relevance of paper-based packaging solutions within the context of sustainable material strategies.

GRA would like to thank Koehler Paper for their professional organization and warm hospitality, as well as all participants for their active contributions and solution-focused dialogue.

About Koehler Paper

Koehler Paper, part of the Koehler Group, can look back on over 215 years of corporate history and today ranks among the few independent, family-owned paper manufacturers in Germany. With annual sales of approximately €1.3 billion, the company plays a leading role in the specialty paper market. At its headquarters in Oberkirch and production sites in Kehl, Greiz, and Weisenbach, around 2,500 employees produce over 500,000 tons of specialty papers and board per year, using state-of-the-art technology for customers around the world. Its product portfolio includes thermal paper, playing card board, drink coasters, fine paper, carbonless paper, recycled paper, decor paper, wood pulp board, sublimation paper, and – since 2019 – paper-based solutions for the packaging industry. As an energy-intensive industrial company, Koehler is heavily invested in renewable energy sources such as wind power, hydroelectric power, and biomass. The Group has set itself the goal of producing more energy from renewable sources than it consumes in paper production by 2030.