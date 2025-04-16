ICR IOANNOU SA Joins the European Rotogravure Association (ERA)

Gravure cylinder manufacture

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) is pleased to welcome ICR IOANNOU SA as a returning member. With a rich heritage and a strong reputation in prepress excellence, ICR IOANNOU brings to ERA its innovative approach to gravure and flexographic solutions.

For over 50 years, ICR IOANNOU has been at the forefront of the prepress industry, delivering lightweight gravure cylinders, high-performance flexo plates, and advanced prepress services to clients worldwide. The company’s continuous commitment to innovation, flexibility, and sustainability has made it a trusted partner in packaging.

“We are delighted to welcome ICR IOANNOU back into the ERA community,” said Stefani Dhami, head of ERA. “Their renewed membership reflects a shared commitment to advancing gravure through innovation, experience, and sustainable practices.”