Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Gravure Cylinder Production

Orbit Gravures Expands Capacity with New Engraving System

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Orbit Gravures Expands Capacity with New Engraving System
A new HelioKlischograph K5 from HELL Gravure Systems expands Orbit Gravures’ production capacity in gravure form manufacturing (Source: Hell Gravure Systems)

Orbit Gravures Private Limited, a young and fast-growing company based in Karan Nagar, Gujarat (India), specializes in the production of high-quality gravure cylinders for the packaging printing industry.

Since its official incorporation on April 2024, and registration with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the company has been on a dynamic growth path.

Anzeige

With a strong capital base and an experienced leadership team, Orbit Gravures positions itself as a reliable partner for precise and high-performance solutions in gravure form production.

As part of its strategic growth initiatives, the company has recently expanded its production capacity and invested in advanced technology. A new HelioKlischograph K5 from German engineering company HELL Gravure Systems has been successfully commissioned. This state-of-the-art system enables electromechanical engraving of gravure cylinders, allowing Orbit Gravures to produce even more efficiently and with superior quality.

This investment highlights the company’s strong commitment to technological excellence and precision in gravure cylinder manufacturing.

For more information on the K5 platform by HELL Gravure Systems, click here.

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Bobst and Partners Showcases the Future of Flexible Packaging

Weiterlesen

Efficient parts cleaning: challenges and solutions

Weiterlesen

ICR IOANNOU SA Joins the European Rotogravure Association (ERA)

Weiterlesen

Merger of Atlas Converting North America and Kampf Machinery Corporation

Weiterlesen
GlobalVision & Hybrid Software Introduce Strategic Partnership for Record-Breaking Workflow Speed

GlobalVision & Hybrid Software Introduce Strategic Partnership for Record-Breaking Workflow Speed

Weiterlesen

New Owners, New Chapter: hubergroup Realigns Its Strategic Focus

Weiterlesen