Orbit Gravures Expands Capacity with New Engraving System

Gravure Cylinder Production

Orbit Gravures Private Limited, a young and fast-growing company based in Karan Nagar, Gujarat (India), specializes in the production of high-quality gravure cylinders for the packaging printing industry.

Since its official incorporation on April 2024, and registration with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the company has been on a dynamic growth path.

With a strong capital base and an experienced leadership team, Orbit Gravures positions itself as a reliable partner for precise and high-performance solutions in gravure form production.

As part of its strategic growth initiatives, the company has recently expanded its production capacity and invested in advanced technology. A new HelioKlischograph K5 from German engineering company HELL Gravure Systems has been successfully commissioned. This state-of-the-art system enables electromechanical engraving of gravure cylinders, allowing Orbit Gravures to produce even more efficiently and with superior quality.

This investment highlights the company’s strong commitment to technological excellence and precision in gravure cylinder manufacturing.

