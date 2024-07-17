Korozo Group names James Diprose as sales director

Packaging printing industry

Global packaging manufacturer Korozo Group has named James Diprose as its new Sales Director for the UK & Ireland, Benelux and Scandinavia.

James brings to the role vast experience from across the print and packaging supply chain. His career commenced at the turn of the 1990s, in a sales role at Parkside Flexibles. Most recently, he worked in a global vice-president role at Klöckner Pentaplast (KP). The intervening years included tenures at converters Printpack Flexibles and Berkshire Gravure, materials specialists Bischof+Klein and Pregis, and at Linpac Packaging, prior to its acquisition by KP. He subsequently progressed his career whilst at KP, leading to his eventual role as Vice President, Commercial, Global Accounts and Global Flexibles.

On his new role, James said: “There is huge potential for Korozo Group to grow its share of the packaging market in Northern Europe with its expertise in food and non-food applications alike. With my experience gained over the last 30 years, I am looking forward to working with the team to achieve this and help the group achieve its growth ambitions and reach its full potential. Korozo has a young and energetic team that is ready and able to assist the market, to deliver impactful and commercially successful packaging for any number of end-uses and applications.

“It is this exciting combination that attracted me to the role and the opportunity.”

His appointment comes as the Turkey-based international packaging business builds for the future, starting with the recruitment of a top-level leadership team to lead it into the next phase of growth.

Korozo Group is a leading provider of flexible packaging and film products. It operates a robust network of production, sales, and distribution facilities across Europe, as well as serving more than 75 countries worldwide. Korozo is committed to driving innovation, sustainability, and service excellence as a prominent European brand in the global market.

“As sales director responsible for large parts of Northern Europe, James is an important part of our efforts to make good on this promise,” commented Korozo Group CEO Adam Barnett.

“Having worked with James at Linpac and latterly KP, I am acutely aware of his knowledge, skills and commercial acumen, which are of high value to Korozo as we look to cement and further the group’s position in key markets, which are primed for growth using our mix of market knowledge, application expertise and integrated state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing. Welcome to the team James.”