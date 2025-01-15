ERA Kicks Off the Year with a Full Calendar of Educational Events for the Gravure Industry

Gravure industry

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) is starting 2025 with a comprehensive program of industry-specific seminars, workshops, and webinars designed to help gravure professionals enhance their knowledge and skills. The focus will be on hands-on learning, advanced workshops, and insightful webinars tailored to the needs of the gravure community.

The Basic Gravure Seminar offers participants an in-depth introduction to gravure cylinder preparation, surface treatment, engraving techniques, and printing on various substrates. This hands-on seminar is perfect for anyone looking to deepen and expand their gravure knowledge.

Anzeige

Led by experts from the GMG Academy, this workshop focuses on advanced color management, print profiling, and color standardization—key skills for professionals in the gravure and printing industry. Participants will be introduced to the latest methods in color accuracy and control, essential for high-quality production.

More Events Open for Registration

ERA is also offering a range of webinars and workshops, exclusive to members, including:

Webinar: What is Rheology and Why Is It Important? – March 11

Webinar: Future of Food Packaging – June 10

Webinar: Advances in Printed Electronics and Sensors – September 30

Workshop: Sustainability in Packaging Technology – June 26–27

Important Dates to Save

Several key events are also scheduled for 2025:

ERA Talks Factory @ Koehler Paper – March 13–14 (members only)

ProGravure Meetings – March 20, July 3, November 6 (members only)

International Gravure Days – Istanbul, Autumn 2025

International Gravure Awards

“With these events, we aim to offer gravure and packaging professionals the opportunity to deepen their expertise, discover new technologies, and expand their networks,” says Stefani Dhami, ERA. “The events provide valuable insights and hands-on training opportunities that are essential for the continuous growth of the industry.”

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) is an international organization dedicated to promoting gravure technology in the packaging and printing industries. Through a wide range of training programs, events, and resources, ERA supports businesses and professionals in continuously improving their knowledge and optimizing their production processes.