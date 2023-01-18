US roadshows

Bobst

Under the headline, “Tooling Transformation – Maximizing Your Labor and Manufacturing Potential”, Bobst is gearing up for the first US roadshow of 2023.

Taking place in San Francisco, California, on February 21, 2023, this informative one-day event will cover a range of solutions and services aimed at optimizing operations for packaging converters.

Throughout a day of education and discovery, attendees will hear from Bobst experts how increased connectivity can enhance and improve packaging productivity with the Bobst Connect digital platform and TooLink technology for die management and optimization.

Certified die-makers will also be on hand to explain the advantages of Bobst global certification program, which is bringing exceptional quality to converters everywhere. Boxplan stripping technology and Cito creasing systems will also be reviewed, while the local service representative will be available to help review any individual issues as well as discuss dedicated training programs and share insights into Bobst waste removal program.

The next Bobst roadshows will be in Atlanta, GA, on April 25, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, on September 12.