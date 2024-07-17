23-25 October - Porto, Portugal - With plant visit to Tecnogravura - Register now
ERA International Gravure Days 2024
von Ansgar Wessendorf,
The International Gravure Days will be held in the stunning city of Porto, Portugal, from October 23-25 at the exclusive Crowne Plaza.
The event will begin with the Management Meeting on October 23, followed by a relaxed and informal Get-Together in the evening. On October 24, the conference will run all day, featuring a fantastic lineup of sessions and networking opportunities.
To conclude the event, an exciting plant visit to Tecnogravura in Vila Nova de Gaia is scheduled for October 25.