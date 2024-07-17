ERA International Gravure Days 2024

23-25 October - Porto, Portugal - With plant visit to Tecnogravura - Register now

The International Gravure Days will be held in the stunning city of Porto, Portugal, from October 23-25 at the exclusive Crowne Plaza.

The event will begin with the Management Meeting on October 23, followed by a relaxed and informal Get-Together in the evening. On October 24, the conference will run all day, featuring a fantastic lineup of sessions and networking opportunities.

Anzeige

To conclude the event, an exciting plant visit to Tecnogravura in Vila Nova de Gaia is scheduled for October 25.

Further information can be found here.