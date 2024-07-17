From entry-level model to fully automatic engraving of gravure cylinders

Hell Gravure Systems

At Drupa 2024, Hell Gravure Systems presented the new K5 platform, a modular concept with exceptional flexibility for the electromechanical engraving of gravure cylinders. The HelioKlischograph K5 engraving system can be customised precisely and at any time to the specific requirements, needs and wishes of the respective user. Various expansion stages are available for this, from manual to fully automatic.

“Similar to the Lego principle, users can quickly and almost effortlessly integrate additional components or modules into their HelioKlischograph to expand its functionality as required,” says Jan Breiholdt, Product Manager at Hell Gravure Systems, explaining the new, modular K5 platform concept.

K5 Basic

With the HelioKlischograph K5 Basic, Hell Gravure Systems offers a low-threshold solution for all those who are thinking about getting into the engraving of gravure cylinders and/or application and coating rollers (anilox rollers). Even the Basic version has extensive hardware equipment that makes it even easier for users to get started and enables fast, high-quality and repeatable engraving results in HD quality with just a few manual preparation steps. The K5 Basic is equipped with the universal broadband engraving system HelioSprint 2 (9 kHz).

K5 Smart

In contrast to K5 Basic, K5 Smart is an automated engraving machine for producing gravure cylinders and anilox rollers in the highest HD quality thanks to its convenient one-button operation. In addition to the HelioSprint 2, the K5 Smart comes with the additional CellEye, SprintEasy and Certified Engraving modules as well as other optional features as standard.

K5 Auto

The K5 Auto is an engraving machine for integration into the fully automated gravure cylinder production AutoCon of the Heliograph Group, to which Hell Gravure Systems also belongs. With the exception of the optionally available “XtremeEngraving” and “Rough Screen” modules, the K5 Auto is equipped with all the functions described above as standard. However, it is supplied to the customer without a protective cover, as the engraving machine must remain open for the installation and removal of the cylinder in the production line.

Overall, the K5 platform sets new standards in gravure cylinder engraving and ensures that users are always able to respond to the ever-changing challenges of the market and industry.

The editorial team of “Gravure Gloval” will soon publish an extensive and detailed technical article about the K5 platform.