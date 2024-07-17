Flexo+Tief-Druck
PrismaCLG by Uteco

New Coating and Laminating Machine for Flexible Packaging**

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Uteco: New Coating and Laminating Machine for Flexible Packaging
The new Prisma CLG by Uteco (Source: Uteco)

Uteco, a leading Italian manufacturer of equipment and machinery for flexible packaging production, has launched the new PrismaCLG. This state-of-the-art coating and laminating machine offers a maximum process speed of 450 m/min and handles material widths of up to 1550 mm.

The PrismaCLG can be equipped with various technologies and methods for lamination, including solvent-free, solvent-based, and water-based processes. All configurations come standard with shaftless unwinders and rewinders. For the application of the laminating adhesive, the user can choose between a 2- or 3-roller system. The PrismaCLG is available as a tandem solution, as well as in duplex or triplex configurations.

The six-meter-long “semi-floating” drying tunnel features special nozzles that make the drying process more efficient. Additionally, a vertical drying chamber can be installed before the tunnel to enhance drying performance.

For applying different coating media, the PrismaCLG is equipped with Uteco’s multipurpose trolleys, which support application methods such as gravure, flexo, semi-flexo, and solvent-free technologies. These trolleys are easily interchangeable, allowing for very quick job changes, and are equipped with automatic washing systems.

The machine features Uteco’s automatic web tension control, which determines the correct substrate tension based on various parameters such as substrate type, speed, and the type and thickness of the coating being applied.

A catwalk facilitates access to the upper part of the machine, ensuring quick and safe cleaning and maintenance work. A completely new and powerful VOC extraction system ensures a 100% solvent-free environment for the operator.

