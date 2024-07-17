New automatic cylinder inspection system

Think Laboratory

The Japanese machinery and plant manufacturer Think Laboratory, in collaboration with Sirius Vision Co., Ltd., has developed a new system for the automatic inspection of gravure cylinders. This system reduces the high effort and costs associated with manual quality control by trained personnel. Additionally, the system significantly shortens the delivery times for gravure cylinders.

The cylinder inspection system is characterized by the following features:

Anzeige

Inspection performance: 10 µm/pixel resolution Inspection time: 5 minutes (for a cylinder measuring 1100 x 600 mm) AI-enabled automatic classification, sorting, and defect localization

By integrating the inspection system into Think Laboratory’s new FX3 for cylinder production, the entire gravure cylinder production process is fully automated, relieving operators from these control tasks. The MMI (Man-Machine Interface) allows for the monitoring of the status of all inspected cylinders without impacting overall productivity.