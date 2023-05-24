The “Image-to-Print” roadshow continues in Mexico

Janoschka

The printing related challenges facing modern packaging are interwoven with innovation and synchronization of the individual suppliers in the supply chain.

Therefore grounded know-how in the pre-press and printing area becomes ever more important as the market trends of ever-shrinking print runs, shorter delivery and manufacturing times, low cost production and greater efficiency requirements increase.

The initial “Image-to-Print” printing technology and innovation days for flexible packaging idea focusing on gravure was born on Drupa 2008 when industry partners have joined forces for local brand owners, retailers and business partners to catch up on facts and figures of latest technical developments and innovations.

Dedicated to local support

The touring event is dedicated to supporting local printers, brand owners and the finishing industry. The workshops provide an insight into the best practices of gravure and flexo printing and highlight global trends in the packaging industry.

“Image-to-Print’s” focus is on the requirements and conditions of the local market. The program focuses specifically on market developments, strategies and technical innovations in printing inks and printing tools as well as printing and laminating machines for gravure and flexographic applications. Besides presentations and think tank discussions, the agenda of the conference will include workshop sessions, that offer exchange and know-how in small groups to dedicated packaging topics.

The next “Image-to-Print” event will take place on 7 – 8 of June at Santa Fee, Mexico. The main focus of this event lays on innovations, adding value solutions and circular economy, topics that are currently and more than ever driving the market. Besides presentations and think tank discussions, the agenda of the conference includes a factory visit to Siegwerk Toluca including a company tour and dedicated workshops. Agenda and registration portal will be available soon.