TGG is new distribution partner for Thailand

OFRU Recycling

Thailand-based Techno Global Group (TGG) and Ofru Recycling GmbH & Co. KG are cooperating to cover the southeastern sales region of the country. TGG has been a sales partner for the German company’s solvent recycling systems since the beginning of 2022. In addition to sales and installation, TGG also provides maintenance.

The company is also a new OFRU Technical Service Center in Southeast Asia and provides on-site technical service when it comes to solvent recovery from inks and contaminated solvents. Existing and future OFRU customers can now rely on fast and competent local support. With this partnership, both companies aim to make a sustainable contribution to local environmental protection. TGG pursues sustainable business goals “transfer of suitable innovative know-how and technologies of the flexible packaging and label printing industry from worldwide reliable manufacturers”.

Anzeige

The companies

Founded in 2000, Techno Global Graphics is a supplier of equipment for gravure and flexo printing needs, serving customers in industries dealing with flexible packaging and labeling.

OFRU Recycling is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-performance solvent recycling systems. The German company has made a name for itself worldwide with its innovative solutions in environmental process engineering. OFRU is considered a pioneer in the manufacturing of solvent distillation plants that enable a high level of recyclable material recovery. In December 2019, the manufacturing program was expanded to include industrial cleaning systems for the inks, adhesives and coatings industry. Thus, the plant manufacturer is strategically positioned worldwide in the field of cleaning with subsequent processing of the cleaning liquids.