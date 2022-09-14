New solvent-free Laminating adhesives for metallized multilayer packaging

Toyo-Morton

Toyo-Morton, Japan’s largest manufacturer of laminating adhesives and a member of the Toyo Ink Group, has developed the new ECOAD series of polyurethane solvent-free laminating adhesive systems for the food packaging and industrial markets primarily in Asia, where solvent-based systems are dominant. ECOAD adhesive systems are compatible with continuous lamination of metalized packaging structures with two or three layers, while exhibiting a smooth appearance with no degradation to metalized films – a feat that had been difficult to accomplish. In addition, these solvent-free adhesives contain no VOC, offering increased sustainability to end-users.

In general, solvent-free systems are not considered suitable for the continuous processing of multilayer films, as they tend to form bubbles or warp in the laminates. Addressing the bubble problem, Toyo-Morton engineers worked to establish a new methodology for adhesive layer rheology analysis that enabled them to identify the factors that cause tunneling in metallized laminates. These findings led to the development of adhesives with enhanced physical properties, like the high heat and chemical resistance and laminate durability needed to bring about optimal adhesion without impacting the packaging material.

