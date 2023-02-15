New laboratory machines for gravure and flexo printing

Saueressig

The Saueressig e.GEN team, in cooperation with the experts of Saueressig engineering, researched the further development of some features of the conventional laboratory machines F.P. 100/300 and C.P. 90/200.

The goals of combining the complex requirements of different industries in one press, simplifying handling, and at the same time making the printing process more resource-efficient, were bundled in the new ingenio laboratory machines.

Designed for gravure and flexo printing

According to Saueressig, the new ingenio gravio gravure laboratory machine and the ingenio flexio flexo laboratory machine improve conventional printing processes. Real printing conditions can be simulated in advance as on conventional machines and proofs can be produced for numerous purposes. Customers can choose from a wide range of printing tools with various specifications and layouts that can be customized as required. The ingenio lab machines can be used to print on all types of coated and uncoated substrates, such as paper, cardboard and films. For customers, this means a broad range of possibilities and the chance to test the interaction of a wide variety of ink compositions and materials in advance before they are processed in the final print.

Putting to the test

Together with ppg>flexofilm, a packaging specialist for flexible packaging for food and hygiene products, the Saueressig Group put the upgraded lab presses through their paces and the results of the case study are remarkable. For example, by working out the correct printing parameters and original substrates on the lab presses in advance, the number of colour corrections on the production press was reduced to such an extent that a considerable time saving was recorded. At the same time, this was accompanied by a significant reduction in material usage and the required capacities. These savings not only relieve the printer but customers also benefit in the long term from lower prices and faster time to market.