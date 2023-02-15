Membership Development Manager wanted

Flexo+Tief-Druck
The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) is looking for a Membership Development Manager. The position will assist the association in identifying and recruiting new member companies from gravure and gravure related industries all over Europe. The Membership Development Manager is directly responsible for growing and diversifying the association’s memberships.

As membership development is essential to the long term growth of the association, the Membership Development Manager will also develop and oversee membership recruitment and retention strategies and programs as well as draft and implement a membership development plan and monitor its progress.
The Manager reports directly to the Secretary of the association and works closely with the development team to set and meet revenue generation goals.

Specification for the position as Membership Development Manager include:

Strong verbal communications skills

  • Strong written communication skills
  • Sales experience in B2B or for a non-profit organization, membership body or trade organization
  • Fluent in English, one or more additional European languages will be an advantage
  • Capable of working independently
  • Affinity to printing technologies and good technical understanding
    Commitment to high level of customer service
  • Ability to travel Europe wide

Please direct your inquiries to Stefanie Dhami (stefanidhami@era-eu.org)

