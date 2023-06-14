Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
ERA

Let’s „Roto“ Chat!

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
ERA: Let's „Roto“ Chat!
The ERA Coffee Connect forum is an informal and relaxed platform for the gravure printing community to get together (Source: ERA)

The ERA Coffee Connect forum is an informal and relaxed platform for the gravure printing community to get together.

A platform to develop new relationships. An open exchange for news, ideas and all topics around the gravure printing industry – or even just the latest sports results! The participation on the ERA Coffe Connect is free of charge and no registration needed.

Anzeige

Kick off for ERA´s Coffee Connect is 30 June, 1pm (CET). If you have a specific topic you would like to talk about, please send an email to stefanidhami@era-eu.org in advance. Just join by using the link below:

Schlagwörter: , , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

FAG: A measuring device for improved brand protection

A measuring device for improved brand protection

Weiterlesen
Improved Epson proof through targeted colour elaboration

Improved Epson proof through targeted colour elaboration

Weiterlesen
Romain Boulot, TinPro

Warehouse expansion and new Board member

Weiterlesen
Sächsische Walzengravur SWG: A company rich in tradition turns 133 years young

A company rich in tradition turns 133 years young

Weiterlesen
Center of Excellence in France receives facelift

Center of Excellence in France receives facelift

Weiterlesen
International Gravure Award and Gravure Days 2023

International Gravure Award and Gravure Days 2023

Weiterlesen