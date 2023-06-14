Let’s „Roto“ Chat!

ERA

The ERA Coffee Connect forum is an informal and relaxed platform for the gravure printing community to get together.

A platform to develop new relationships. An open exchange for news, ideas and all topics around the gravure printing industry – or even just the latest sports results! The participation on the ERA Coffe Connect is free of charge and no registration needed.

Anzeige

Kick off for ERA´s Coffee Connect is 30 June, 1pm (CET). If you have a specific topic you would like to talk about, please send an email to stefanidhami@era-eu.org in advance. Just join by using the link below: