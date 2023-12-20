Group Executive Committee expanded

Siegwerk

Siegwerk, a global provider of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, is expanding its existing management team.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Group Executive Committee will develop, implement, and oversee key decisions and strategies for the company. In addition to the current members of the oard of Management, Nicolas Wiedmann, Chief Executive Officer; Jan Breitkopf, President EMEA; Ralf Hildenbrand, President Americas and Oliver Wittmann, Chief Financial Officer, Ashish Pradhan, President Asia, will also be part of the newly-formed committee.

Shaping the future across all regions

The inclusion of Pradhan in the Group Executive Committee underlines the significance of the Asian region in Siegwerk’s global strategy. The company believes Asia, along with EMEA and the Americas, has immense growth potential to shape the company’s future. The company reports that the new management structure will help Siegwerk to drive innovation strategies, manage products flexibly across locations and continue to pursue its strategic goal as a circular and digital packaging solutions provider.

Handing over CFO role

In 2024, there will be another leadership change in the newly-formed Group Executive Committee. After more than 20 years, Oliver Wittmann will leave the Board and his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on April 30, 2024. Through the end of 2025, he will remain available to advise the Supervisory Board upon request. Wittmann has held an integral role in shaping the direction of Siegwerk for more than two decades as CFO. Wittmann will be succeeded by Dirk Weissenfeldt, Vice President Flexible Packaging EMEA at Siegwerk who has held different financial and operational positions at the company over the past 17 years. He will take over the CFO role on May 1, 2024.

Oliver Wittmann is Chief Financial Officer of the Siegwerk Group since 2001. In addition to Finance, Controlling, Tax and Treasury, he is also responsible for Global Information Technology and Legal Affairs and Compliance. Before joining Siegwerk, Wittmann held various positions at a global technical service provider and at a trust company as an investment manager. He began his career working for a management consultancy after studying business administration and gaining his doctorate degree.

Dirk Weissenfeldt joined Siegwerk in 2006. He has held a variety of positions within the company, including Regional Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Europe, Middle East and Africa and Vice President for the Business Unit Paper and Board in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. In 2017, he became Vice President for the Business Unit Flexible Packaging in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Before joining Siegwerk, Weissenfeldt worked in management consultancies, including Deloitte. He has a degree in business administration.

Ashish Pradhan joined Siegwerk in 2015. He held the positions of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siegwerk India as well as President India and Greater China. At the beginning of 2021, he was appointed President Asia. In this role, he is responsible for the business in India, Greater China, and Southeast Asia. Before joining Siegwerk, he worked in different capacities within the global packaging industry for companies including International Paper, Henkel, Positive Packaging, and Huhtamaki. Pradhan has a degree in mechanical engineering and post-graduate qualifications in management.