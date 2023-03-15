A roadmap towards Print4All

Fiera Milano

After the second edition of Print4All, the roadmap towards the next trade fair to be held at Fiera Milano from 27 to 30 May 2025 starts with the Print4All Conference 2023. It will be held on 6 July in Stresa at Lake Maggiore.

This event covers the entire supply chain, all printing technologies and applications and is dedicated to all companies involved in the design and use of innovation in the printing world.

Anzeige

The keyword for the 2023 edition will be “Convergence”. This means the convergence of technologies, applications and markets, in the future of sustainable and effective printing, across all industry segments, from graphics to marketing, packaging and industrial sectors. The world of printing is a technological sector with a high innovative and virtuous value in terms of circularity and production efficiency. In the current context of constant change, it is essential to support the entire printing and communication supply chain by providing an aggregating and inclusive international and national platform, dedicated to the hottest topics in the market across segments and technological and application convergence.

The Conference represents an annual scenario update, which will lead the industry towards the 2025 trade fair and focus on market trends and challenges to be faced in the next two years, broken down into the three vertical elements that constitute the pillars of Print4All: Packaging & labelling; Commercial printing & graphic arts; and Industrial & wide format.

This key event to exchange communications and information is organised by Acimga (Association of Italian Manufacturers of Machinery for the Graphic, Paper and Converting Industries) and ARGI (Printing Industry Suppliers Association) in collaboration with Fiera Milano and with the support of ITA (Italian Trade Agency, the government agency that supports the development of Italian companies abroad).