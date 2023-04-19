Flexo+Tief-Druck
A new member of ERA

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Renzmann: washing machine for the cleaning of print press
D.W. Renzmann is a leading supplier of washing machines for the cleaning of print press components (Source: Renzmann)

German company D. W. Renzmann recently joined the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) as a new member.

Founded in 1969, D.W. Renzmann is a leading supplier of washing machines for the cleaning of print press components. The product portfolio ranges from stand-alone systems to complete factory solutions. A core competency of the company is the removal of residues and the handling of flammable organic solvents or aggressive alkaline washing agents.

The automation of the washing processes in the pressroom is particularly important in order to reduce direct contact with solvents and the parts to be cleaned, soiled with printing inks, varnishes or adhesives.  In addition, D.W. Renzmann is a market leader in the area of solvent recycling.

