A farwell to a long term partner and new equipment

4Packaging are bidding farewell to their long-term partner Tiefdruckwalzen Faasch from Hamburg, as they’re shutting down. Faasch has supported the company with coppers services and steel bases for 20 years. 4Packaging expressed their sadness about this shut-down as their business relations with Faasch were characterised by trust and a great partnership throughout the years.

Tiefdruckwalzen Faasch GmbH was founded in Hamburg more than 50 years ago and has been one of the most experienced gravure cylinder producers throughout Europe. They were exclusively concerned with the production of gravure cylinders for illustration and packaging gravure printing.

New equipment to replace lost support

After the unfortunate closure of long-time partner Tiefdruckwalzen Faasch, 4Packaging saw an increased demand and knew we had to take action. Therefore and to replace the lost support by Faasch, new cylinder production machinery and equipment has to be installed. This includes two brand new copper tanks provided by K. Walter. One of them is already up and running, while the second one is set to join the company in the next few days.

Another addition to its machinery is a brand-new CFM surface processing device for gravure printing cylinders from Daetwyler Graphics. With their expanded capacity, faster turnarounds can be expected by their customers. In addition, 4Packaing is now more adaptable than ever before and ready to match challenging market demands.