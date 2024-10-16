Wentus is fully incorporated in Trioworld Group

Packaging market

An exciting development for the global packaging industry: Andreas Malmberg, CEO Trioworld and Christof Renz, Managing Director of Wentus, officially announced the full integration of Wentus, a well-established leader in flexible packaging solutions with a 60-year history, at a press conference held at Fachpack, Nuremberg. This merger marks the coming together of two leading players in the sector, creating a powerful force for sustainable packaging solutions across Europe.

With more than 2,000 employees and a current turnover of 1 billion Euros, Trioworld has a broad portfolio, specializing in sustainable flexible films in the application areas of transport packaging, industrial packaging, consumer packaging, with particular focus on the food sector, hygiene and healthcare, agricultural solutions for smarter farming, and waste management. Operating across production and recycling sites in Sweden, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, Trioworld is committed to leading the industry into circularity.

Anzeige

Malmberg announced that Trioworld only in the recycling area is making major investments into expanding production capacity, reaffirming its dedication to sustainability underlining the ambitious approach, towards an increasing offer of PCR based flexible packaging solutions and packaging innovations.

Wentus brings with it a strong, innovative portfolio of products, its expertise in mono solutions and superior skin films will complement Trioworld’s existing product range and further enhance the group’s ability to deliver cutting-edge packaging solutions.

Christof Renz said: “As part of the integration, Trioworld will invest more than 10 million Euros into expanding Wentus’ Höxter facility, by installing 5 additional extruders and an 8-colour printing press, with the goal of doubling output and creating a platform for significant growth in the DACH region. This strategic investment will allow Trioworld to better serve its customers in the region while driving innovation and growth”.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wentus into the Trioworld family,” said Andreas Malmberg. As of today, Wentus will be officially renamed Trioworld, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both companies as they join forces to lead the way in sustainable packaging solutions.

Skin and barrier films

The flexible film range under the brand name Wentopro includes examples of how to save resources in the packaging process. These include, for example, the SkinTight range of premium skin films for various applications such as fresh meat, fish or poultry. Overall, the films stand for reduced energy consumption thanks to lower processing temperatures and less plastic used for the overall packaging.

Proven high performance, reduced carbon footprint

Trioworld is at the forefront of developing load stability films made with Post-Consumer Recyclates (PCR). These films deliver performance on par with virgin materials, ensuring that plastic film consumption and cost efficiency for Trioworld Loop products match those of traditional alternatives. This seamless transition enables customers to easily switch to PCR-based products, such as Katan-Ex Loop30, a high-performance stretch film containing 30% PCR.

Building on this success, Trioworld has introduced Stretch Hood Loop70, which features 70% PCR content. Despite the high PCR percentage, this film maintains the same level of performance in terms of stretchability and holding force as virgin stretch hoods. Its efficient use of material ensures exceptional load stability, providing strong transport safety for palletized goods.

Both Katan-Ex Loop30 and Stretch Hood Loop70 help users significantly reduce their carbon footprint compared to similar packaging made from virgin materials.

Trioworld Prepares for Future EU Packaging

Trioworld is fully aligned with the upcoming EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), ensuring readiness for future demands. In an exciting partnership, Trioworld Höxter has teamed up with Saperatec GmbH, a company that has pioneered a breakthrough method for separating composite packaging and recovering high-quality secondary raw materials. This innovative process yields pure post-consumer PE, free of adhesions, which is essential for sustainable production. Wentus, now Trioworld Höxter is actively supporting this development by handling the extrusion of the recovered material at its Höxter facility.

At the Trioworld stand, an innovative plastic packaging for wet wipes was presented, made from recycled materials sourced from beverage cartons and PCR LDPE. This groundbreaking prototype has been awarded the German Packaging Award 2024 in the Sustainability category by the German Packaging Institute. The packaging contains 35% PCR LDPE, is made from mono PE material, and is fully recyclable. It is the first of its kind produced from recycled film plastic sourced from beverage cartons in Germany and can be completely recycled through existing packaging waste collection systems. These innovations reflect Trioworld’s commitment to sustainability and its proactive approach to meeting future regulatory requirements.

About Trioworld Group

Trioworld is a leading supplier of innovative, high-performance plastic film, providing solutions for consumer- and industrial packaging, transport packaging, agriculture, hygiene, and medical technology. The company is a leading player in the sector with an annual turnover of 1 billion EUR and 2000 employees. The group´s head office is in Smålandsstenar, Sweden, with production and recycling sites in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada. Products and solutions are sold around the world.

