Together into a Successful Future: Christmas and New Year 2025

Gravure Global

Dear Readers,

As the year 2024 comes to a close, we look back on twelve months filled with challenges and shared successes. Once again, the packaging printing and converting industry has demonstrated its ability to develop forward-looking solutions with creativity and commitment, even in disruptive times.

Christmas is a time to pause and express gratitude—for strong partnerships, inspiring projects, and the trust you have placed in us.

The year 2025 promises to be just as dynamic and exciting. Technological advancements, sustainable materials, innovative processes, and digital workflows will continue to shape the headlines. We face new challenges, but with combined strength and smart ideas, we will overcome them and seize new opportunities.

Our wish for the coming year: Let us continue working together with confidence, courage, and creativity toward a successful and sustainable future. Your passion and dedication form the foundation for the continuous growth and development of our industry.

We wish you and your families a peaceful Christmas, relaxing holidays, and a vibrant start to a healthy, successful, and happy year 2025!

With best wishes

Ansgar Wessendorf

Editor-in-Chief of VerpackungsDruck & Converting and Gravure Globbal