Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Packaging industry

Smurfit Westrock makes its debut in New York and London

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Smurfit Westrock makes its debut in New York and London
Smurfit Westrock, operating in 40 countries and tapping into the expertise of over 100,000 people, has a unique and unrivalled ability to provide its customers with the most diverse, innovative and sustainable range of renewable and recyclable packaging solutions

Smurfit Westrock plc, a global leader in sustainable packaging, has successfully completed its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “SW” following the completion of the announced merger of Smurfit Kappa and WestRock on 5 July 2024.

The company also has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker ‘SWR’.

Anzeige

Smurfit Westrock, operating in 40 countries and tapping into the expertise of over 100,000 people, has a unique and unrivalled ability to provide its customers with the most diverse, innovative and sustainable range of renewable and recyclable packaging solutions.

“Combining Smurfit Kappa and WestRock creates a world-leading sustainable packaging player, bringing together a tremendous depth of experience and expertise from both companies,” said Tony Smurfit, Smurfit Westrock Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that this combination has created the ‘go-to’ leader and partner of choice in sustainable packaging. I’m proud to be chosen to lead this great team of people.”

“The shareholders of both Smurfit Kappa and WestRock have overwhelmingly supported our combination. Smurfit Westrock has a unique geographic footprint and through our industry-leading applications, an unparalleled ability to provide value for our customers,” added Ken Bowles, Smurfit Westrock Chief Financial Officer.

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

From entry-level model to fully automatic engraving of gravure cylinders

Weiterlesen
Uteco: New Coating and Laminating Machine for Flexible Packaging

New Coating and Laminating Machine for Flexible Packaging**

Weiterlesen
GVD Braille Height sets a new standard for precision and speed in Braille Inspections

GVD Braille Height sets a new standard for precision and speed in Braille Inspections

Weiterlesen
Korozo Group names James Diprose as sales director

Korozo Group names James Diprose as sales director

Weiterlesen
Beginning in 2019 with the installation of a Vetaphone ‘A’ station Corona treater on its Pilot Coating Line, E&R subsequently added one of the more recently developed Vetaphone Web Cleaners to its in-house facility (Source: Vetaphone)

E&R specifies Vetaphone for its Innovation & Application Centre

Weiterlesen
Novatex invests in new metallizer

Novatex invests in new metallizer

Weiterlesen