Smurfit Westrock makes its debut in New York and London

Smurfit Westrock plc, a global leader in sustainable packaging, has successfully completed its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “SW” following the completion of the announced merger of Smurfit Kappa and WestRock on 5 July 2024.

The company also has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker ‘SWR’.

Smurfit Westrock, operating in 40 countries and tapping into the expertise of over 100,000 people, has a unique and unrivalled ability to provide its customers with the most diverse, innovative and sustainable range of renewable and recyclable packaging solutions.

“Combining Smurfit Kappa and WestRock creates a world-leading sustainable packaging player, bringing together a tremendous depth of experience and expertise from both companies,” said Tony Smurfit, Smurfit Westrock Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that this combination has created the ‘go-to’ leader and partner of choice in sustainable packaging. I’m proud to be chosen to lead this great team of people.”

“The shareholders of both Smurfit Kappa and WestRock have overwhelmingly supported our combination. Smurfit Westrock has a unique geographic footprint and through our industry-leading applications, an unparalleled ability to provide value for our customers,” added Ken Bowles, Smurfit Westrock Chief Financial Officer.