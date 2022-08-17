SIGN – a solution to tackle counterfeiting and piracy

Giesecke+Devrient

In response to sales losses due to counterfeiting as well as product and brand piracy equating to billions across all industries, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has developed SIGN, a new authentication solution for simple and rapid product authentication. Due to state-of-the-art micro-optics technology, SIGN offers highest levels of security.

The technological approach of SIGN

From pharmaceuticals, alcohol and tobacco, to luxury goods, the problem of brand and product piracy affects manufacturers in almost every industry. To protect against counterfeiting, some producers use labels with integrated security features on their products. However, these can be cost-intensive and difficult to integrate into the manufacturing process.

Contrary to that, SIGN is based on innovative, micro-optical technology with dynamic effects, developed using special software from G+D and applied directly to packaging with high-precision embossing tools. Consequently, specially printed labels are not required, thereby saving resources.

How to use the solution

The solution applies 3D elements onto the product packaging, including depth and height effects, dynamic structures and information that changes depending on the viewing angle – all of which are individualized according to the customer’s requirements. The anti-counterfeiting element is thus tailor-made and flexible to support perfect integration into the packaging design.

The authenticity of a product can be verified easily and quickly with SIGN across every part of the supply chain – from the brand owner through the various distribution channels to the end customer. No additional device is required, as the dynamic, unique effects are clearly visible to the naked eye by simply tilting the security feature. The combination of anti-counterfeiting properties and attractive design effects can also help brands ensure their products stand out.

The advantages of SIGN at a glance:

High level of product safety due to non-copyable effects

Design flexibility with customizable effects

Seamless integration with other security printing technologies

Production integrated into standard packaging printing processes

Proven application technology from G+D

Reduced consumption of resources due to direct embossing on the packaging

FOGRA confirmed level of security

SIGN is based on established G+D technology that has long provided protection against counterfeiting for high-security products. These include banknotes and passports, whose authenticity can be verified by unique security features. The patented SIGN solution is exclusively used in security applications. Fogra, the Munich, Germany, based non-profit and globally recognized research institute covering the full range from prepress to print finishing and from materials & environment to security applications, conducted an investigation into possible counterfeiting attacks and confirmed the solution’s high level of security.

SIGN service by G+D

G+D’s SIGN service offering includes consultation, simulation, manufacturing and implementation. For example, G+D advises manufacturers on design selection and integration as well as production processes, before a realistic digital feature animation including an individual design is simulated. In addition, G+D develops all necessary manufacturing components such as the embossing tool in a high-security environment. Last but not least, G+D supports manufacturers with the process-neutral integration of SIGN with their packaging printer.