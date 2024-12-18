Flexo+Tief-Druck
Schattdecor Group expands with two Cellaxy Lasers

Schattdecor Group expands its production capacity with the second Cellaxy laser system for engraving large-format gravure cylinders (Hell Gravure Systems)

The Schattdecor Group, based in Thansau, Germany, has been successfully using laser-engraved gravure cylinders for decorative printing for years.

Recently, the second Cellaxy laser system from Hell Gravure Systems was installed and put into operation.

For in-house production of large-format gravure cylinders, Schattdecor now operates two Helioklischographs for electromechanical engraving and two Cellaxy lasers for direct laser engraving.

The product range includes printed and unprinted decor paper, impregnated papers, and finish foils. These surfaces are produced using either rotogravure or digital printing. The resulting wood, stone, unicolor, or fantasy decors are used in the wood-based materials and furniture industry, as well as in furniture and flooring production, interior design, and the caravan sector.

Globally, the Schattdecor Group employs around 3,000 people from 29 nations at 16 locations worldwide.

