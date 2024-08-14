Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Electrostatic and ESA

Rolf Semmler returns to the Enulec family

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
“The end of every journey is the beginning of a new one”
Working for Enulec again: Rolf Semmler (Source: Enulec)

Enulec is pleased to announce the return of Rolf Semmler to the company. Rolf Semmler was a valuable member of the team until 2020 before he had to move to a different working model for family reasons.

As a traditional family business, Enulec attaches great importance to long-term relationships and continuity. The return of Rolf Semmler is therefore seen as a particular gain. With his extensive experience in the printing industry, which covers all areas of this sector, and his specialisation in electrostatic printing aids, he is once again available to customers at home and abroad as a competent contact partner.

Anzeige

His expertise, particularly in the field of electrostatic printing aids, spans more than 10 years. In his consultations and lectures, he succeeds in communicating the complex issues surrounding printing, finishing and electrostatics in an understandable and practical way.

Enulec sees the renewed collaboration with Rolf Semmler as the start of a new chapter. The company sees his return as an enrichment, both for customer relations and for the entire team.

You can find more Gravure Global news here.

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

The new flexibility in the production of gravure cylinders

Weiterlesen

EyeC and GED Bulgaria form strategic partnership

Weiterlesen
Join Us for a Journey of Knowledge and Networking!

Join Us for a Journey of Knowledge and Networking!

Weiterlesen
Rotoprint LLC is now HD-Gravure certified

Rotoprint LLC is now HD-Gravure certified

Weiterlesen
Vetaphone corona-equipment favoured by Amcor Flexibles

Vetaphone corona-equipment favoured by Amcor Flexibles

Weiterlesen
Sappi Europe’s strategic enhancements in the flexible packaging papers sector

Sappi Europe’s strategic enhancements in the flexible packaging papers sector

Weiterlesen