Rolf Semmler returns to the Enulec family

Electrostatic and ESA

Enulec is pleased to announce the return of Rolf Semmler to the company. Rolf Semmler was a valuable member of the team until 2020 before he had to move to a different working model for family reasons.

As a traditional family business, Enulec attaches great importance to long-term relationships and continuity. The return of Rolf Semmler is therefore seen as a particular gain. With his extensive experience in the printing industry, which covers all areas of this sector, and his specialisation in electrostatic printing aids, he is once again available to customers at home and abroad as a competent contact partner.

Anzeige

His expertise, particularly in the field of electrostatic printing aids, spans more than 10 years. In his consultations and lectures, he succeeds in communicating the complex issues surrounding printing, finishing and electrostatics in an understandable and practical way.

Enulec sees the renewed collaboration with Rolf Semmler as the start of a new chapter. The company sees his return as an enrichment, both for customer relations and for the entire team.