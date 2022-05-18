Printing formes for different processes

Sächsische Walzengravur

The German company Sächsische Walzengravure manufactures printing forms for different processes like gravure printing, flexo and screen printing as well as embossing cylinders. In addition, they are also active in the field of image processing and reproduction.

30 years ago, the German company Sächsische Walzengravur engraved their first flexo sleeve. The first delivery was to a customer on their doorstep, and now they have around 200 customers around the world. Our engravings using state-of-the-art laser equipment from 100 mm small sleeves for adhesive tapes to over 3000 mm large sleeves for construction packaging and tissue applications. In contrast to polymer printing forms, the company does not use any solvents, for the sake of the environment.

A new machine for the production of gravure cylinders

The latest addition to the company’s machinery is a system for the electromechanical engraving of gravure cylinders using diamond styli. The K5Smart XXL from Hell Gravur Systems is a standard in the gravure industry thanks to a wide range of quality features such as CellEye, MultiTune and CertifiedEngraving. The installation of the machine and the training of the employees involved is currently underway.