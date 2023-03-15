Partnership with Acimga and DIPA

ERA

Acimga, the Italian Manufacturers Association of Machinery for the Graphic, Converting and Paper Industries, and ERA, the European Rotogravure Association, have joined forces by creating a partnership for the wider development and promotion of gravure technology.

In January 2023, the two associations have chosen to collaborate with a signed agreement aimed at creating a shared guideline for the widespread of content, enhancing the value of rotogravure. Both Acimga and ERA have found common grounds in the belief that the sector needs to be transformed into a community of shared interests that it’s strengthened through prestigious partnerships, not only between national players but by expanding relationships on a global scale. The collaboration between Acimga and ERA is based on mutual support throughout rotogravure activities, such as the organization of events, seminars and conferences, the dissemination of technical skills and the technological development of applications and markets.

Anzeige

“The promotion and development of the gravure technology”, says Davide Garavaglia, President of ERA, “are at the core of our association and this partnership will allow us to further extend our reach into Italy, one of the most relevant countries for gravure printing. ACIMGA formed a gravure interest group a few years ago and since then they have generated very valuable initiatives and ideas. Our plan is to strengthen our collaboration with this team to create greater value for our members and all gravure manufacturers and printers based in Italy.” Daniele Barbui, President of Acimga, states: “The gravure technology will greatly benefit from this implemented synergy, and we are looking forward to working on common projects as a way to give high-added value to this fundamental printing process.”

Issues relevant to gravure and digital printing

To provide mutual support on issues relevant to gravure and digital printing, ERA also entered into a partnership with the Digital Printing Association (DIPA). With a signed agreement, both associations have decided to increase the value of gravure and digital printing and to disseminate common interests with a joint guide. ERA and DIPA agree that both printing processes belong closely together and should be seen as one community of interest. The partnership between the two associations should pave the way for this. The cooperation between ERA and DIPA is based on mutual support in all association activities such as events, seminars and conferences, spread of technical know-how and technological development of applications and markets.

“This partnership agreement will give our members the opportunity to exchange with an adjacent industry sector, leveraging the services made available by DIPA. We believe that gravure and digital printing technologies are not competing with each other, they are simply covering different market requirements and they are complementary in many situations, so that an increasing number of gravure printers are considering investing in digital for very short runs and vice versa digital printers are turning to gravure for longer runs”, said Davide Garavaglia.

About Acimga

As part of Confindustria, the General Confederation of Italian Industry, Acimga represents all printing, packaging, and converting technologies, which gathers around 75 associated companies for a sector that is worth around 3 billion Euro in turnover, 60% of which is from exports. Italy is among the top 3 world leading manufacturers of these machines (together with Germany and China), constantly strengthened by its highly specialized mechanical knowledge, combined with the most modern electronic technologies.

About DIPA

DIPA was launched at the LIGNA 2019 trade show to make digital printing as an innovative process accessible to as many users as possible. It brings together experts from all process steps of industrial surface design using digital printing with companies that are already applying this technology.