Packz 9: All-in-one editor for packaging

Hybrid Software has released Version 9 of its Packz native PDF editor with significant enhancements in design automation, color management, 3D visualization, advanced trapping, and ganging of multiple jobs in a single print layout. These new features make Packz the only all-in-one editor for labels and packaging graphics that runs on both the Mac and PC platforms without the need for plug-ins or expensive 3rd party subscriptions.

“Nearly ten years ago we released the first version of Packz with the goal of providing a ‘Swiss Army knife’ of prepress tools in a single application, supporting both Windows and Mac, with no need for plug-ins. We’ve been very successful in this approach and have sold more than 5,000 copies of Packz, but many users still relied on other software for package design, 3D rendering, color management, ganging, etc. But with recent acquisitions by Hybrid Software Group, as well as continuous innovation by our crack team of software developers, we’ve closed that gap with Packz Version 9, and we will increase our customers’ efficiencies even further in future versions,” says Patrick Coussement, Co-President of Hybrid Software.

In response to increasing consumer demand for smart packaging, Packz 9 adds support for Content XML, a highly efficient solution for creating graphic designs using industry-standard XML data. Content XML provides an automated tool for managing nutrition facts and ingredients panels, anti-counterfeit labels, language translations, and variable data for digital output of labels and packaging.

Packz 9’s Advanced Color option incorporates technology from sister company ColorLogic GmbH to provide an accurate snapshot of printed artwork under various printing conditions, including different spot color strategies. The feature is designed to help label and packaging producers accurately reproduce brand colors using the fewest number of inks and the least amount of each ink to achieve the lowest cost and most sustainable production.

Packz 9 incorporates the newest rendering capabilities of iC3D, Hybrid’s photorealistic 3D visualization software, to provide instantaneous virtual prototypes of even the most complex packaging artwork and embellishments on-the-fly. IC3D uses real-time ray tracing technology to produce accurate and high-quality virtual proofs which can reduce or even eliminate the need to print physical proofs.

Product Manager Pascal Wybo remarks: “Packz 9 brings an updated version of Packzimizer for automated lane planning of digital package printing as well as stacked label imposition for sheet-fed “cut & stack” label production. We’ve also added enhancements to the trapping algorithm to allow different trap widths for different inks, based on opacity or specific printing conditions. This was requested by our customers and we listened and responded to their needs.”