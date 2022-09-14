Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Daetwyler USA

New Regional Technical Sales Manager

von Ansgar Wessendorf
Ron King, Daetwyler
Ron King has been appointed as new Regional Technical Sales Manager for Daetwyler (Source: Daetwyler)

As new Regional Technical Sales Manager for Daetwyler USA, Ron King oversees sales and technical support for all equipment, accessories, cleaning resources, and other tools designed specifically for flexo and gravure printing, as well as for various coating applications. He has more than 35 years of experience in the industry.

Prior to joining Daetwyler, Ron King worked as Technical Sales Manager for Hadronics Inc, Senior Sales Representative for Ligum and Director of Flexo Products for Böttcher.

Ron King has been an active member of the FTA and IMDA for many years.

