Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
European Rotogravure Association (ERA)

New member marks expansion into North America

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
ERA: New member marks expansion into North America
The new membership of Midwest Print Solutions marks an expansion of ERA's influence into the North American market (Source: ERA)

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) announced the addition of Midwest Print Solutions to its network. This new membership marks an expansion of ERA’s influence into the North American market, further solidifying its position as a global authority in the field of printing and packaging.

Midwest Print Solutions, based in Mundelein, IL has established itself as a formidable name in the American printing landscape. Specializing in electrostatic solutions the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence with their customers. This aligns perfectly with ERA’s mission to promote and develop the best practices in the rotogravure and related industries.

Anzeige

The inclusion of Midwest Print Solutions into the ERA network is a testament to the company’s quality, expertise, and forward-thinking approach. It also represents a strategic move for ERA, as it continues to broaden its reach and influence across different regions and markets. Midwest Print Solutions’ experience and market presence in North America provide ERA members with valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration in this important market.

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

New title

Dynamism and continuity

Weiterlesen
Solvent- or water-based inks – What’s best for sustainability in gravure package printing?

Solvent- or water-based inks – What’s best for sustainability in gravure package printing?

Weiterlesen
Vetaphone: Rang Dong switches to latest corona technology

Rang Dong switches to latest corona technology

Weiterlesen
IBD Wickeltechnik: General agency for Ferrarini & Benelli

General agency for Ferrarini & Benelli

Weiterlesen
AI optimises printing processes and reduces complexity

AI optimises printing processes and reduces complexity

Weiterlesen
The impact of inks and coatings in recycling processes

The impact of inks and coatings in recycling processes

Weiterlesen