New member marks expansion into North America

European Rotogravure Association (ERA)

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) announced the addition of Midwest Print Solutions to its network. This new membership marks an expansion of ERA’s influence into the North American market, further solidifying its position as a global authority in the field of printing and packaging.

Midwest Print Solutions, based in Mundelein, IL has established itself as a formidable name in the American printing landscape. Specializing in electrostatic solutions the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence with their customers. This aligns perfectly with ERA’s mission to promote and develop the best practices in the rotogravure and related industries.

The inclusion of Midwest Print Solutions into the ERA network is a testament to the company’s quality, expertise, and forward-thinking approach. It also represents a strategic move for ERA, as it continues to broaden its reach and influence across different regions and markets. Midwest Print Solutions’ experience and market presence in North America provide ERA members with valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration in this important market.