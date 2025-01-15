New Light Booth for Visual Color Assessment

LED-based colour matching

The new Judge LED light booth from X-Rite enables brand owners, manufacturers, and suppliers to accurately evaluate and match colors under LED-based standard lighting conditions, in line with new government regulations and the global trend toward efficient, sustainable lighting solutions.

X-Rite Incorporated announces the launch of the Judge LED light booth, developed to facilitate the transition from fluorescent lamps to energy-efficient LED lighting for precise visual color assessment. Leveraging its 60 years of experience in developing lighting solutions, this new light booth incorporates cutting-edge LED technology to ensure compliance with environmental regulations, helping brand owners and suppliers smoothly transition to LED-based color matching while maintaining quality and avoiding operational disruptions.

The global shift to LED lighting presents a new challenge for industries such as packaging, which rely on precise color accuracy. Fluorescent and LED light sources have different spectral energy distributions, which can significantly affect color perception. To ensure consistent color throughout the supply chain—from design and production to retail—visual assessment programs must integrate LED standards into their color workflows.

“The Judge LED light booth is a future-proof solution for brand owners and printers transitioning from fluorescent lamps to LED lighting to meet new energy regulations,” said Albert S. Laforet, Director of Strategic Projects at X-Rite. “Our custom-designed LED light sources are engineered to closely match the spectral energy distribution of legacy fluorescent lamps, including U30, U35, CWF, and TL84, ensuring seamless integration into color workflows. This allows companies to meet regulatory requirements, ensure consistent color, and prevent color discrepancies before the final assembly of a product.”

Fast, Reliable and Consistent Color Matching

The Judge LED light booth offers precise and consistent color matching with seven different light sources, simulating a wide range of lighting conditions. The seven light sources can be selected from a broad range of industry-leading standard light types.

Key features and functionalities of the Judge LED light booth include:

Instant Warm-Up: Increases daily efficiency by eliminating wait times.

Standard Light Types: Ensure consistent color matching with calibrated light sources featuring fixed intensity levels and stable chromaticity.

D65 Daylight: Facilitates defect detection and surface inspection for issues like orange peel, ensuring exceptional product quality even for highly complex finishes.

Digital Evaluation: Offers an optional integrated calibrated monitor to compare physical samples with digital material twins, ensuring consistency between digital prototypes and physical products.

Energy Efficiency: Operates quietly, generates minimal heat, consumes less energy, and has a longer lifespan compared to fluorescent light booths.

Standards Compliance: Meets the requirements for visual color matching.

“The Judge LED light booth integrates visual and digital workflows, enabling designers, material suppliers, and printers to compare digital representations or material twins with physical samples under precise LED lighting. When combined with X-Rite’s digital color solutions—including tools for color specification and measurement, color formulation software, and quality control—companies can improve decision-making, shorten approval cycles, accelerate time-to-market, and ensure consistently high quality,” Laforet added.