New inspection solution for wide web printing

EyeC

The German company EyeC expanded its portfolio with a new product for the inspection of wide web applications. According to the manufacturer, the ProofRunner Wide Web offers print inspection in wide web applications, consistently high inspection performance at any press speed, and documentation of quality and inspection results. At the same time, real-time defect detection optimizes efficiency and safety in the production process.

100% print inspection

The system enables 100% print inspection in the wide web range from 900 to 1700 mm for any type of roll substrates, such as flexible packaging or leaflets. The model can be individually installed directly on a printing or cutting machine. The intuitive and multilingual user interface allows set-up in seconds, even for complex jobs. An 8k color line scan camera enables print image control at full press speed.

In a fully automatic process, ProofRunner Wide Web compares the print image with the print-ready PDF file and automatically identifies the print image. An inspection mask generated in the pre-press stage defines the inspection areas. Texts, graphics, colour deviations, variable data as well as 1D and 2D codes are inspected at 100% of the print job. As a special feature, the technology automatically detects defective areas and warns the operator in real-time in the event of significant deviations. Thanks to this live defect detection, errors can be identified immediately.

Report generation

A fully comprehensive inspection report at the end of each job is used for follow-up, analysis, and further communication. At the same time, the automatically generated document is useful validation support, for example as reliable preparation for conducting audits and the associated strict requirements of the ISO standard.