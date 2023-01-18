MDC Longlife Pro doctor blade for gravure printing

Daetwyler SwissTec

Gravure printers are facing great challenges like efficiency increases and cost savings in the pressroom.

The MDC Longlife Pro coated doctor was developed to meet these requirements as it achieves high outstanding quality immediately without run-in times. Once the blade has been setup, the doctoring is clean and constant over the entire run length. This is the essential and crucial advantage of the MDC Longlife Pro.

Anzeige

With the MDC Longlife Pro, Daetwyler SwissTec has managed to print consistently over the entire running time with minimal contact pressure as well with one machine setup. It reduces friction and is gentle to the chrome surface of the printing cylinder. This special feature results in less friction in the contact zone, which has a positive effect on chrome wear of the gravure cylinder.

Other advantages to achieve with the user friendly MDC Lonlife Pro include excellent doctoring in full tone and half tone printing, direct doctoring without readjustments, clean and constant wiping over the entire blade life.