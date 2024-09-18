Less than a month until the very first ERA Talks Factory

ERA (European Rotogravure Association)

The inaugural ERA Talks Factory is just around the corner, set to take place on October 10–11, 2024, at Janoschka in Kippenheim, Germany. This exclusive event, open only to ERA members, is completely free of charge.

Over the span of two exciting days, attendees will experience expert presentations, interactive sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. A special highlight of the event is an exclusive tour of Janoschka’s state-of-the-art production facilities.

The ERA is pleased to announce the confirmed speakers and their presentations:



Stefan Sinning, Brand Owner Manager Flexible Packaging Paper at Koehler Paper, will present Innovative Barrier Solutions in Gravure Printing Paper as an Alternative to Plastic Packaging.



Thomas Hebes, Head of Process Engineering at Burda Druck GmbH, will discuss Simplify Your Working Day – How AI Takes Over Repetitive Tasks and Optimizes Processes.



Rudi Weis-Schiff, Director of Business Development at Janoschka, will share insights on the History and Milestones of Rotogravure Technology.

This event offers an exceptional opportunity for participants to gain insights into the latest innovations in gravure printing while connecting with industry peers.

For registration and further details, including hotel recommendations, please visit the ERA website here.